West Somerset Brass Band
Posted: 18-Aug-2023
Required:
West Somerset Brass are looking to strengthen the Cornet Section with positions available on both front and back row. We are based in Watchet but shared transport is available from Taunton, Bridgwater and Minehead. Main Practice is Friday 7.30 - 9.30
Contact:
Check out our website for further details or email direct at westsomersetbrass.co.uk. We have a training band of all ages so if you wish to learn or return to brass banding give it a go, Fridays 6.30 -7.30. We will be touring in France next year!