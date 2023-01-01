                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 18-Aug-2023

Required:
West Somerset Brass are looking to strengthen the Cornet Section with positions available on both front and back row. We are based in Watchet but shared transport is available from Taunton, Bridgwater and Minehead. Main Practice is Friday 7.30 - 9.30

Contact:
Check out our website for further details or email direct at westsomersetbrass.co.uk. We have a training band of all ages so if you wish to learn or return to brass banding give it a go, Fridays 6.30 -7.30. We will be touring in France next year!

  Map to bandroom   West Somerset Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 20 August • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 21 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Somerset Brass Band

August 18 • West Somerset Brass are looking to strengthen the Cornet Section with positions available on both front and back row. We are based in Watchet but shared transport is available from Taunton, Bridgwater and Minehead. Main Practice is Friday 7.30 - 9.30

Hucknall & Linby Brass

August 18 • Hucknall & Linby Band - (Midlands 1st Section) have a vacancy for solo euphonium to complete and maintain their full line up. Rehearsing once a week on Thursdays in Hucknall, Nottingham.

Bedford Town Band

August 17 • Bedford Town Band Concert Brass require a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Well attended and sociable non-contesting band. Rehearsals Monday evenings 7.15 â€“ 8.45 . Castle Newnham School, Polhill Ave, Bedford MK40. Concert performances throughout the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top