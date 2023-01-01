1 to 2 of 2
Luton Brass Band
Posted: 19-Aug-2023
Required:
Luton Brass Band are currently looking for Baritone and Bass players. We rehearse in Luton every Wednesday evening from 7:30PM onwards.
Contact:
If you are interested in this position, then please contact us via:
Email —
Website — https://www.lutonbrassband.com/
Social Media — Luton Brass Band
Luton Brass Band
Posted: 19-Aug-2023
Required:
Luton Brass Band are currently looking for additional Cornet players with positions available for both front and back row. We rehearse in Luton every Wednesday evening from 7:30PM onwards.
Contact:
If you are interested in this position then please contact us via:
Email —
Website — https://www.lutonbrassband.com/
Social Media — Luton Brass Band