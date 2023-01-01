Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 19-Aug-2023

Required:

Luton Brass Band are currently looking for Baritone and Bass players. We rehearse in Luton every Wednesday evening from 7:30PM onwards.



Contact:

If you are interested in this position, then please contact us via:

Email —

Website — https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/

Social Media — Luton Brass Band

