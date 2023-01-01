                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Glastonbury Brass

Posted: 19-Aug-2023

Required:
Glastonbury Brass 1st section Could Glastonbury Brass be your next band. We are looking for Soprano cornet, Bb cornet, euphonium and percussion.

Contact:
Please contact us at

  Map to bandroom   Glastonbury Brass

Glastonbury Brass

Posted: 19-Aug-2023

Required:
Glastonbury Brass - Somerset We are searching for a new Musical Director.lf you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

Contact:
Please send your application to

  Map to bandroom   Glastonbury Brass

Glastonbury Brass

Posted: 19-Aug-2023

Required:
GLASTONBURY BRASS - SOMERSET We are searching for a new MD. If you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

Contact:
Please send your application to

  Map to bandroom   Glastonbury Brass
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 20 August • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 21 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • Glastonbury Brass 1st section. Could Glastonbury Brass be your next band. We are looking for Soprano cornet, Bb cornet, euphonium and percussion.

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • Glastonbury Brass - Somerset. We are searching for a new Musical Director.lf you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

Glastonbury Brass

August 19 • GLASTONBURY BRASS - SOMERSET . We are searching for a new MD. If you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top