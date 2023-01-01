Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Glastonbury Brass

Posted: 19-Aug-2023

Required:

Glastonbury Brass 1st section Could Glastonbury Brass be your next band. We are looking for Soprano cornet, Bb cornet, euphonium and percussion.



Contact:

Please contact us at

Glastonbury Brass

Posted: 19-Aug-2023

Required:

Glastonbury Brass - Somerset We are searching for a new Musical Director.lf you are looking to lead a progressive 1st section band we'd love to hear from you.



Contact:

Please send your application to

