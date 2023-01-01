Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 21-Aug-2023

Required:

CORNET VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a cornet player (position negotiable). We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.



Contact:

Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

www.leicestercoopband.com

Now is a great time to join us

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2023

Required:

EUPHONIUM VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Euphonium player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.



Contact:

Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

www.leicestercoopband.com

Now is a great time to join us!