Positions Vacant

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 21-Aug-2023

Required:
CORNET VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a cornet player (position negotiable). We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com

Now is a great time to join us

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2023

Required:
EUPHONIUM VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Euphonium player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com

Now is a great time to join us!

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band
What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 20 August • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 21 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

