Sandhurst Silver Band

Posted: 22-Aug-2023

Required:

Sandhurst Band have openings for committed players on Bb bass, Cornet & percussion. Up coming events include Leicester contest in Nov, and several exciting events over the Christmas period. Rehearsals are once per week (Tues 8-10pm), ramping for contests



Contact:

Please email in confidence if you would like to discuss further.

Purpose built bandroom

10 mins from M3 junc 4 & 20 mins from Reading