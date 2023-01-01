1 to 1 of 1
Sidmouth Town Band
Posted: 22-Aug-2023
Required:
We are seeking a euphonium and 2nd trombone player to complete our line-up. The band has almost finished its busy and popular summer season, and is now looking forward to the SWBBA contest in November, and some exciting recording projects.
Contact:
If you are interested, please contact Fiona Harvey on 07837 001486, or email . You are welcome to visit a rehearsal on a Tuesday or Friday evening (8-10pm), in our bespoke bandroom, to see if we are what you are looking for.