Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Sidmouth Town Band

Posted: 22-Aug-2023

Required:

We are seeking a euphonium and 2nd trombone player to complete our line-up. The band has almost finished its busy and popular summer season, and is now looking forward to the SWBBA contest in November, and some exciting recording projects.



Contact:

If you are interested, please contact Fiona Harvey on 07837 001486, or email . You are welcome to visit a rehearsal on a Tuesday or Friday evening (8-10pm), in our bespoke bandroom, to see if we are what you are looking for.