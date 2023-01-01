                 

Bedford Town Band

Posted: 22-Aug-2023

Required:
Bedford Town Band Concert Brass require a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Well attended and sociable non-contesting band. Rehearsals Monday evenings 7.15 – 8.45 . Castle Newnham School, Polhill Ave, Bedford MK40. Concert performances throughout the year.

Contact:
Please apply in confidence, with relevant details, to:

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS August 30th

  Map to bandroom   Bedford Town Band

Bedford Town Band

Posted: 11-Aug-2023

Required:
Bedford Town Band, London and Southern counties 1st section, require two Bb cornets, position negotiable and one Bb bass. Why not join the band and our musical director, Craig Patterson for the Wychaven contest this November?

Contact:
Contact Vikki Bean or Gerry 07970734555

  Map to bandroom   Bedford Town Band
