                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 5 of  5

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 24-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for enthusiastic cornet players to join their ranks, positions negotiable. Phoenix is flying high under our new MD Paul Denegri, and we are excited about returning to contesting in 2024 (3rd section)

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 24-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in South Somerset are looking for a bass trombone player to complete the section. We are looking forward to returning to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024 under the direction of our enthusiastic new MD Paul Denegri

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in Central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for an enthusiastic cornet player to join their ranks, position negotiable Phoenix is flying high under our new MD Paul Denegri, and we are excited about returning to contesting in 2024 (3rd section)

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in South Somerset are looking for a bass trombone player to complete the section. We are looking forward to returning to contesting in 3rd section in 2024 under the direction of our enthusiastic new MD Paul Denegri

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in Central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for a solo baritone player. Phoenix is flying high under the direction of MD Paul Denegri and we are looking forward to our return to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own bandroom in Central Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings 8-10pm
For more information, please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass
view all events »

What's on

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bolton Hoover Band

August 25 • We are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. The band rehearses Tuesdays & Thursdays in our own band-room within the Ukrainian Social Club close to Bolton Town Centre. The band are currently graded 3rd Section.

South Molton Town Band

August 25 • We are currently seeking cornet players to join our third section Band. We are situated in North Devon and rehearse on Tuesday and Friday evenings under our MD David Boorer

Harlow Brass Band

August 25 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top