Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band August 25 • Our friendly first-section band are looking for a Bb BASS player to join our team. We rehearse twice a week on Tuesdays & Thursdays in the lovely town of Wotton-under-Edge (just 10 minutes from junction 14 of the M5).

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band August 25 • Our friendly first-section band are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our team. We rehearse twice a week on Tuesdays & Thursdays in the lovely town of Wotton-under-Edge (just 10 minutes from junction 14 of the M5).

Bolton Hoover Band August 25 • We are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. The band rehearses Tuesdays & Thursdays in our own band-room within the Ukrainian Social Club close to Bolton Town Centre. The band are currently graded 3rd Section.

