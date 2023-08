Bolton Hoover Band August 25 • We are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. The band rehearses Tuesdays & Thursdays in our own band-room within the Ukrainian Social Club close to Bolton Town Centre. The band are currently graded 3rd Section.

South Molton Town Band August 25 • We are currently seeking cornet players to join our third section Band. We are situated in North Devon and rehearse on Tuesday and Friday evenings under our MD David Boorer

Harlow Brass Band August 25 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.