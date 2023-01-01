                 

Positions Vacant

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 25-Aug-2023

Required:
Our friendly first-section band are looking for a Bb BASS player to join our team. We rehearse twice a week on Tuesdays & Thursdays in the lovely town of Wotton-under-Edge (just 10 minutes from junction 14 of the M5).

Contact:
Please contact us via our website wottonsilverband.co.uk, or by email:

  Map to bandroom   Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 25-Aug-2023

Required:
Our friendly first-section band are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our team. We rehearse twice a week on Tuesdays & Thursdays in the lovely town of Wotton-under-Edge (just 10 minutes from junction 14 of the M5).

Contact:
Please contact us via our website wottonsilverband.co.uk, or by email:

  Map to bandroom   Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band
What's on

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies

Bolton Hoover Band

August 25 • We are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. The band rehearses Tuesdays & Thursdays in our own band-room within the Ukrainian Social Club close to Bolton Town Centre. The band are currently graded 3rd Section.

Pro Cards

Jenny Gartside

