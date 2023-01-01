Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 25-Aug-2023

Required:

Our friendly first-section band are looking for a Bb BASS player to join our team. We rehearse twice a week on Tuesdays & Thursdays in the lovely town of Wotton-under-Edge (just 10 minutes from junction 14 of the M5).



Contact:

Please contact us via our website wottonsilverband.co.uk, or by email:

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 25-Aug-2023

Required:

Our friendly first-section band are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET player to join our team. We rehearse twice a week on Tuesdays & Thursdays in the lovely town of Wotton-under-Edge (just 10 minutes from junction 14 of the M5).



Contact:

Please contact us via our website wottonsilverband.co.uk, or by email: