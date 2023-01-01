                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2023

Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Contact:
Please contact band secretary Harry Copsey at

  Map to bandroom   Long Melford Silver Band

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2023

Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone & Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Contact:
Please contact band secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.

  Map to bandroom   Long Melford Silver Band

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 7-Aug-2023

Required:
Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings.

Contact:
Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at

  Map to bandroom   Long Melford Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone & Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Lindley Band

August 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top