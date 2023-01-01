Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2023

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.



Contact:

Please contact band secretary Harry Copsey at

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2023

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone & Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.



Contact:

Please contact band secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 7-Aug-2023

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings.



Contact:

Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at