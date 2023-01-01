Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

Posted: 31-Aug-2023

Required:

Pleasley Band have seats ready and waiting for Tenor Trombone (1st or 2nd), Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. We need you to come and fill our band room and prepare for the Midlands Area Contest in March 2024.



Contact:

Contact via our facebook page Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band or email .

Or contact one of our band members. Contact Number 07727813459 or 079854 91053.

Come along. We rehearse Tuesday's and Friday's at Pleasley Miners Welfare.