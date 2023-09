Brunel Brass Organisation September 2 • We are a Championship Section band from Swindon who work hard and play hard in need of players to fill our ranks. We rehearse on Thursday nights with additional to support Contests/Concerts.. Required :. Soprano, . E Flat / B Flat Bass,. Percussion

Hade Edge Band September 2 • Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint an Assistant Principal Cornet to support our fantastic Principal Cornet. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 8pm. We are a 1st section, very friendly and welcoming band. We have a modern purpose built hall

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band August 31 • Pleasley Band have seats ready and waiting for Tenor Trombone (1st or 2nd), Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. We need you to come and fill our band room and prepare for the Midlands Area Contest in March 2024.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards