Mereside Brass

Posted: 5-Sep-2023

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Contact:
Rehearsals are 8pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and we warmly welcome players in all sections to join us or to visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom

Mereside Brass

Posted: 16-Aug-2023

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are pleased to welcome our new MD Calum Macdonald. We are looking for a front row CORNET possibly PRINCIPAL to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and social events

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and warmly welcome players in all sections to join us or to visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom
