City of Bristol Brass Band September 5 • A SOPRANO CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting events in the diary.

Mereside Brass September 5 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL, and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band aiming to return to contesting in 2024 and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Concert Brass Poynton September 4 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting Not a learners Band. We rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm). Our rehearsal room is alongside its Car Park at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1RQ.


