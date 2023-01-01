Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Crewe Brass

Posted: 8-Sep-2023

Required:

Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO TROMBONE to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 — 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 8-Sep-2023

Required:

Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION players TUNED/KIT to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 — 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 8-Sep-2023

Required:

Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND CORNET to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 — 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 8-Sep-2023

Required:

Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 — 21:30 at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance: