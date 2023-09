Littleport Brass Band September 8 • Littleport Band have vacancies for a 2nd Horn & BBb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room.

Crewe Brass September 8 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO TROMBONE to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. . Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass September 8 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION players TUNED/KIT to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. . Other enquiries are welcome.

