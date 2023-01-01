Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Carlton Brass

Posted: 8-Sep-2023

Required:

Nottingham - Solo Trombone Carlton Brass are looking for a talented trombonist to lead our favourite section. We're a first section band with our own bandroom near the centre of Nottingham. Rehearsals are at 19:30 on Mondays & Thursdays



Contact:

Please contact our secretary Anne at , or give her a call on (07946) 322081 if you'd like to find out more.

Lifts are available from most nearby areas. Students are particularly welcome! All players welcome for a blow