Positions Vacant

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 9-Sep-2023

Required:

Join the South Yorkshire Police Band as Principal Cornet!

Are you a talented cornet player passionate about music and community engagement? Become an integral part of our renowned ensemble under the guidance of Musical Director Leigh Baker

Contact:
To apply or for more information, visit www.sypmusic.info and join us in making music that resonates with the heart of our community. #SYPoliceBandCornetVacancy
For other vacancies — https:/­/­www.sypmusic.info/­vacancies

  South Yorkshire Police
South Yorkshire Police

