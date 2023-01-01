1 to 1 of 1
South Yorkshire Police
Posted: 9-Sep-2023
Required:
Join the South Yorkshire Police Band as Principal Cornet!Are you a talented cornet player passionate about music and community engagement? Become an integral part of our renowned ensemble under the guidance of Musical Director Leigh Baker
Contact:
To apply or for more information, visit www.sypmusic.info and join us in making music that resonates with the heart of our community. #SYPoliceBandCornetVacancy
For other vacancies — https://www.sypmusic.info/vacancies Map to bandroom South Yorkshire Police