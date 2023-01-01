South Yorkshire Police September 9 • Join the South Yorkshire Police Band as Principal Cornet! . Are you a talented cornet player passionate about music and community engagement? Become an integral part of our renowned ensemble under the guidance of Musical Director Leigh Baker

Crewe Brass September 8 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET (position negotiable), to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. . Other enquiries are welcome.

Carlton Brass September 8 • Nottingham - Solo Trombone. . Carlton Brass are looking for a talented trombonist to lead our favourite section. We're a first section band with our own bandroom near the centre of Nottingham. Rehearsals are at 19:30 on Mondays & Thursdays