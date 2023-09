Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 9-Sep-2023

Required:



Join the South Yorkshire Police Band as Principal Cornet!

Are you a talented cornet player passionate about music and community engagement? Become an integral part of our renowned ensemble under the guidance of Musical Director Leigh BakerTo apply or for more information, visit www.sypmusic.info and join us in making music that resonates with the heart of our community. #SYPoliceBandCornetVacancyFor other vacancies — https:/­/­www.sypmusic.info/­vacancies