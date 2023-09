Bedworth Brass September 12 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a Principal Euphonium Player.. Due to our current player relocating out of the area we are looking for a talented and enthusiastic player to join the ranks of our hard working and sociable band.

Linthwaite Band September 12 • Linthwaite is a friendly 4th section band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield. We have vacancies for cornets, basses and percussion, having finished a successful summer of engagements we look forward to filling our diary up again with more engagements.

The Egham Band September 12 • Solo Trombone needed to join The Egham Band. We are a friendly Surrey based band, recently promoted to the Championship section.

