Linthwaite Band

Posted: 12-Sep-2023

Required:
Linthwaite is a friendly 4th section band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield. We have vacancies for cornets, basses and percussion, having finished a successful summer of engagements we look forward to filling our diary up again with more engagements.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings 8 — 10pm at Broad Oak Bowling Club, under our experienced MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

