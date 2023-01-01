Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Bedworth Brass

Posted: 12-Sep-2023

Required:

Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a Principal Euphonium Player. Due to our current player relocating out of the area we are looking for a talented and enthusiastic player to join the ranks of our hard working and sociable band.



Contact:

Our newly appointed MD is Jonathon Mott.

Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday at the Trent Valley Club, Bedworth 7.45-9.45pm.

Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address,

