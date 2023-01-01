                 

Bedworth Brass

Posted: 12-Sep-2023

Required:
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a Principal Euphonium Player. Due to our current player relocating out of the area we are looking for a talented and enthusiastic player to join the ranks of our hard working and sociable band.

Contact:
Our newly appointed MD is Jonathon Mott.
Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday at the Trent Valley Club, Bedworth 7.45-9.45pm.
Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address,

  Map to bandroom   Bedworth Brass
Vacancies

