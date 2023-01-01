1 to 1 of 1
Bedworth Brass
Posted: 12-Sep-2023
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a Principal Euphonium Player. Due to our current player relocating out of the area we are looking for a talented and enthusiastic player to join the ranks of our hard working and sociable band.
Our newly appointed MD is Jonathon Mott.
Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday at the Trent Valley Club, Bedworth 7.45-9.45pm.
Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address,