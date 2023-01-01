1 to 2 of 2
Sandhurst Silver Band
Posted: 13-Sep-2023
Required:
Sandhurst Band has openings for committed Bb bass players, Cornet & percussion. Upcoming events include the Leicester contest in November and several exciting events over Christmas. Rehearsals are once per week (Tues 8-10 pm), ramping for contests
Contact:
Email in confidence if you would like to discuss further.
Purpose built bandroom, (no need to get there early to set up, sit down and play)
We are located in the heart of Sandhurst, 10 mins from M3 junc 4 & 20 mins from ReadingMap to bandroom Sandhurst Silver Band
Sandhurst Silver Band
Posted: 22-Aug-2023
Required:
Sandhurst Band have openings for committed players on Bb bass, Cornet & percussion. Up coming events include Leicester contest in Nov, and several exciting events over the Christmas period. Rehearsals are once per week (Tues 8-10pm), ramping for contests
Contact:
Please email in confidence if you would like to discuss further.
Purpose built bandroom
10 mins from M3 junc 4 & 20 mins from Reading