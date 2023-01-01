Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Sandhurst Silver Band

Posted: 13-Sep-2023

Required:

Sandhurst Band has openings for committed Bb bass players, Cornet & percussion. Upcoming events include the Leicester contest in November and several exciting events over Christmas. Rehearsals are once per week (Tues 8-10 pm), ramping for contests



Contact:

Email in confidence if you would like to discuss further.

Purpose built bandroom, (no need to get there early to set up, sit down and play)

We are located in the heart of Sandhurst, 10 mins from M3 junc 4 & 20 mins from Reading

