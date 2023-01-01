1 to 2 of 2
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 16-Sep-2023
Required:
We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.
Contact:
Email
or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band
