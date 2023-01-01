                 

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2023

Required:
We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.

Contact:
Email
or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band

What's on

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 16 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 17 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert at Gosfield School

Sunday 17 September • Gosfield School, Cut Hedge Park, Halstead Road, Gosfield, Halstead CO9 1PF

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Vacancies

Corby Silver Band

September 16 • We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.

Uppermill Band

September 16 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Sandhurst Silver Band

September 13 • Sandhurst Band has openings for committed Bb bass players, Cornet & percussion. . . Upcoming events include the Leicester contest in November and several exciting events over Christmas. Rehearsals are once per week (Tues 8-10 pm), ramping for contests

Pro Cards

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

