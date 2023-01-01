Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2023

Required:

We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.



Contact:

Email

or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 20-Aug-2023

Required:

We are looking for Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and an Eb or Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome an additional percussionist to further strengthen the section.



Contact:

Email —

or find us on Facebook — Corby Silver Band