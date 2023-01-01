1 to 3 of 3
The Cobham Band
Posted: 17-Sep-2023
Required:
We seek Trombone Tenor and Bass, Euphonium and Tenor Horn players. We are a 4th Section SCABA band playing band stands and giving more formal concerts. We rehearse o Monday evenings at 8pm and welcome players of mixed ability and experience
Contact:
Call our Hon Sec, Step Reeves on 07519 660174 or e-mail to come and have a blow with us
The Cobham Band
Posted: 17-Sep-2023
Required:
Conductor - The Cobham Band is a 4th Section SCABA band. A friendly and hard working band, we play band stand jobs in NE Surrey and give more formal concerts during the year. We seek a new conductor to build on recent years' progress.
Contact:
Call Stephanie Reeves our Hon Sec, on 07519 660174 or e-mail for more information or to forward your c.v.
