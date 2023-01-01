                 

Positions Vacant

The Cobham Band

Posted: 17-Sep-2023

Required:
We seek Trombone Tenor and Bass, Euphonium and Tenor Horn players. We are a 4th Section SCABA band playing band stands and giving more formal concerts. We rehearse o Monday evenings at 8pm and welcome players of mixed ability and experience

Contact:
Call our Hon Sec, Step Reeves on 07519 660174 or e-mail to come and have a blow with us

The Cobham Band

Posted: 17-Sep-2023

Required:
Conductor - The Cobham Band is a 4th Section SCABA band. A friendly and hard working band, we play band stand jobs in NE Surrey and give more formal concerts during the year. We seek a new conductor to build on recent years' progress.

Contact:
Call Stephanie Reeves our Hon Sec, on 07519 660174 or e-mail for more information or to forward your c.v.

What's on

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 16 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 17 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert at Gosfield School

Sunday 17 September • Gosfield School, Cut Hedge Park, Halstead Road, Gosfield, Halstead CO9 1PF

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

