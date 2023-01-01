                 

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2023

Required:
Are you a brass playing university student? Looking for a band to join within the M25 and east reach of the tube? Come and have a blow with Epping Forest Band.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsals (8pm-10pm) (within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping Tube)

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2023

Required:
Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsals (8pm-10pm) (within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping Tube)

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

The Hepworth Band

September 19 • We would like to invite applications for an EEb bass player and 2nd horn player to join the band. We enjoy well attended rehearsals and an attractive programme of concerts and contests.

Bakewell Silver Band

September 18 • Bakewell Silver Band Currently have vacancies across the band, we would especially like to hear from Trombone players

Northop Silver Band

September 18 • Northop Silver Band are looking for a Tuned Percussion Player. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).

