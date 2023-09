Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

The Hepworth Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2023

Required:

We would like to invite applications for an EEb bass player and 2nd horn player to join the band. We enjoy well attended rehearsals and an attractive programme of concerts and contests.



Contact:

Applicants can apply in confidence to the bands Music Director, Ryan Watkins, on 07801955297 or via email at