1 to 1 of 1
Cathays Brass
Posted: 20-Sep-2023
Required:
Conductor wanted for our brass ensemble, rehearsing every Monday (Earl Haig Club, Cardiff). We enjoy a diverse range of gigs, including formal concerts, Christmas pub crawl, and European tours. We have a strong social ethos and promote inclusivity.
Contact:
If you think you've got the skills and enthusiasm to lead us in promoting community music making, we'd love to hear from you! We are forward-thinking and always welcome new ideas. Email your interest to