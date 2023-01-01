Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cathays Brass

Posted: 20-Sep-2023

Required:

Conductor wanted for our brass ensemble, rehearsing every Monday (Earl Haig Club, Cardiff). We enjoy a diverse range of gigs, including formal concerts, Christmas pub crawl, and European tours. We have a strong social ethos and promote inclusivity.



Contact:

If you think you've got the skills and enthusiasm to lead us in promoting community music making, we'd love to hear from you! We are forward-thinking and always welcome new ideas. Email your interest to