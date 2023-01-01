Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Sep-2023

Required:

Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24



Contact:

We rehearse in our own band room in Chinnor on Wednesday evenings under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please contact the Secretary, Carole Pegram, on 07368 286211 or email . All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE