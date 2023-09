East of England Co-op Band September 27 • We are looking for an Eb or Bb bass player to fill a vacancy due to a player's relocation. We are a friendly and ambitious Championship section band who rehearse in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. We have a healthy concert and contest diary.

Uppermill Band September 27 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Lindley Band September 26 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a mix of concerts and contests under our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 to 10pm. We are Huddersfield based, 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

