Hebden Bridge Junior Band October 1 • Seeking a committed, motivated, dynamic MUSICAL DIRECTOR to inspire and develop our players and lead our band towards a great future. Being a youth band, our players vary in ability. We perfom throughout the year, with a sensible number of engagements.

St. Ronan's Silver Band October 1 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR sought for our friendly, progressive band | Based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders | 3rd Section from January 2024 | Full concert and contest programme | Opportunity to lead the Band at a variety of interesting engagements

Stretford Band October 1 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with a varied concert programme at local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward.