Hebden Bridge Junior Band
Posted: 1-Oct-2023
Required:
Seeking a committed, motivated, dynamic MUSICAL DIRECTOR to inspire and develop our players and lead our band towards a great future. Being a youth band, our players vary in ability. We perfom throughout the year, with a sensible number of engagements.
Contact:
Email for full role description.
We rehearse Thursday evenings from 5pm — approx 8pm
Please also send a CV and covering letter.
Phone Sara, 07941773222 if you would like more information.
Thank you