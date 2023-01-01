Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

Posted: 1-Oct-2023

Required:

Seeking a committed, motivated, dynamic MUSICAL DIRECTOR to inspire and develop our players and lead our band towards a great future. Being a youth band, our players vary in ability. We perfom throughout the year, with a sensible number of engagements.



Contact:

Email for full role description.

We rehearse Thursday evenings from 5pm — approx 8pm

Please also send a CV and covering letter.

Phone Sara, 07941773222 if you would like more information.

Thank you