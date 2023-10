Dobcross Silver Band October 3 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band have an unexpected vacancy for FRONT ROW CORNET . Current holders of 7 contest titles and with great, well attended concerts, this is an opportunity to participate in something special! Great Socials too!

Fulham Brass Band October 3 • Soprano Cornet and Bb Bass vacancies at FBB. With players moving out of London we are looking for two talented, enthusiastic and committed individuals to complete our friendly Championship Band under the leadership of new Musical Director, Sam Hairsine.

Thurcroft Welfare Band October 2 • Thurcroft Welfare Band is seeking a new Musical Director. The Band recently appeared at the National Finals at Cheltenham. We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays at our own bandroom situated near Rotherham M1/M18 .

