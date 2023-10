Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2023

Required:

Soprano Cornet and Bb Bass vacancies at FBB. With players moving out of London we are looking for two talented, enthusiastic and committed individuals to complete our friendly Championship Band under the leadership of new Musical Director, Sam Hairsine.



Contact:

To apply please email or contact Players Manager Tom via Whatsapp on 07503 190906. We rehearse on Mondays from 7.30-10pm in Fulham, SW London.