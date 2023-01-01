1 to 1 of 1
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 3-Oct-2023
Required:
Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band have an unexpected vacancy for FRONT ROW CORNET . Current holders of 7 contest titles and with great, well attended concerts, this is an opportunity to participate in something special! Great Socials too!
Contact:
If you are a team player with commitment and ambition and can contribute then contact us at the earliest opportunity! Discretion assured.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774