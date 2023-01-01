                 

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2023

Required:
Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band have an unexpected vacancy for FRONT ROW CORNET . Current holders of 7 contest titles and with great, well attended concerts, this is an opportunity to participate in something special! Great Socials too!

Contact:
If you are a team player with commitment and ambition and can contribute then contact us at the earliest opportunity! Discretion assured.

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
