Northop Silver Band
Posted: 4-Oct-2023
Required:
Northop Silver Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).
Contact:
The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.
Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530 or
Northop Silver Band
Posted: 18-Sep-2023
Required:
Northop Silver Band are looking for a Tuned Percussion Player. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).
Contact:
The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.
Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530