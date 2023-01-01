Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Northop Silver Band

Posted: 4-Oct-2023

Required:

Northop Silver Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).



Contact:

The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.

Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530 or

Northop Silver Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2023

Required:

Northop Silver Band are looking for a Tuned Percussion Player. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).



Contact:

The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.

Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530