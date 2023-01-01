                 

Positions Vacant

Northop Silver Band

Posted: 5-Oct-2023

Required:
NORTHOP BRASS - An aspiring 4th Section Community Band that also includes our Sunday Band. We are looking for any Cornet, Trombone, Bass and Percussion players to join us. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm-7.50pm and Sundays 1.00pm-3.00pm.

Contact:
E-mail us at or contact Graham on 01244520370.
Looking forward to hearing from you.

  Northop Silver Band

Northop Silver Band

Posted: 4-Oct-2023

Required:
Northop Silver Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).

Contact:
The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.
Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530 or

  Northop Silver Band

Northop Silver Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2023

Required:
Northop Silver Band are looking for a Tuned Percussion Player. We are a British Open competing band based in North East Wales, with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ).

Contact:
The band are friendly and ambitious, with an active contest and concert diary.
Interested, contact Carwyn on 07974139530

  Northop Silver Band
