West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 8-Oct-2023
Required:
It's an exciting time to join the WM Police Band as we start a new era with new MD Steve Pritchard-Jones. Steve is looking to recruit committed and competent players to fill the following seats: Percussionist (kit), 2 Cornets (front/back row), Euph/Bari.
Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesday evenings 7.30 — 9.30 pm at Chelmsley Wood Police Station in Birmingham.
Contact Steve, via email in the first instance:
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.