West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2023

Required:

It's an exciting time to join the WM Police Band as we start a new era with new MD Steve Pritchard-Jones. Steve is looking to recruit committed and competent players to fill the following seats: Percussionist (kit), 2 Cornets (front/back row), Euph/Bari.



Contact:

Rehearsals on Wednesday evenings 7.30 — 9.30 pm at Chelmsley Wood Police Station in Birmingham.

Contact Steve, via email in the first instance:

Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.