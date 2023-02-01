Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2023

Required:

*Eb / Bb Bass Vacancy* Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia`s premier brass band following our recent success at Bolsover Contest.



Contact:

We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, and have a balanced workload of concerts and contests — including Whit Friday and the Spring Festival. To apply, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at