1 to 1 of 1
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 10-Oct-2023
Required:
*Eb / Bb Bass Vacancy* Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia`s premier brass band following our recent success at Bolsover Contest.
Contact:
We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, and have a balanced workload of concerts and contests — including Whit Friday and the Spring Festival. To apply, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at