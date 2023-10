The Marple Band October 10 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Back & front Row Cornets, 2nd Horn, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. If you're interested in playing in 2nd Section band, get in touch.

Chadderton Band October 10 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting Band who comes together for a blow on a Monday evening we would like to encourage new players to give us a try. We are a friendly group no pressure.

Haverhill Silver Band October 10 • *Eb / Bb Bass Vacancy* Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia`s premier brass band following our recent success at Bolsover Contest.

