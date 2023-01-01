                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

The Marple Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2023

Required:
The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Back & front Row Cornets, 2nd Horn, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. If you're interested in playing in 2nd Section band, get in touch.

Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greenall's Band

Sunday 15 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

October 11 • Pleasley Band still waiting to hear the sound of a tenor trombone, either variety solo or second trombone. . Vacancy also for Solo Baritone. Come over for a toot we rehearse Tuesday and Friday evening 8pm - 10 pm.

Deepcar Brass Band

October 10 • A pair of EUPHONIUMS and a PERCUSSIONIST (Kit) players required to join us for Xmas concerts, Area contest and beyond. Rehearsals are Mondays & Fridays 7.30 to 9.15pm. Can't make every rehearsal, no problem. Instruments available if required.

The Marple Band

October 10 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Back & front Row Cornets, 2nd Horn, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. If you're interested in playing in 2nd Section band, get in touch.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top