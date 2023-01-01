Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

The Marple Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2023

Required:

The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Back & front Row Cornets, 2nd Horn, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. If you're interested in playing in 2nd Section band, get in touch.



Contact:

Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.