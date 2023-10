Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2023

Required:

A pair of EUPHONIUMS and a PERCUSSIONIST (Kit) players required to join us for Xmas concerts, Area contest and beyond. Rehearsals are Mondays & Fridays 7.30 to 9.15pm. Can't make every rehearsal, no problem. Instruments available if required.



Contact:

All ages and abilities encouraged to apply. Our bandroom is 5 mins from J36/35A M1 equal distance Barnsley, Huddersfield & Sheffield. In strict confidence contact Paul on 07989 728474 or