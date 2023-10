Boarshurst Silver Band October 11 • Solo Trombone & Bb Bass vacancies at Boarshurst Silver Band (1st Sect NW). Sensible selection of concerts/contests throughput the year incl Whit Friday, Senior Cup at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at our own band club in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS October 11 • We have an exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join our B band. We’ve had a great year in 2023, coming 7th at the North West Area, first time in 1st section in the bands history. Rehearsal Sunday evenings 6.30 to 8.30pm. Close to Junction 26 M6

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band October 11 • Pleasley Band still waiting to hear the sound of a tenor trombone, either variety solo or second trombone. . Vacancy also for Solo Baritone. Come over for a toot we rehearse Tuesday and Friday evening 8pm - 10 pm.

