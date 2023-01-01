                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2023

Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

London Central Fellowship Band - Greenford Salvation Army fundraising concert

Saturday 18 November • Holy Cross Church, Ferrymead Gardens UB6 9NJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

October 12 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

wantage silver band

October 12 • Wantage Band are looking for a Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. The band would like to thank Eddie on Solo Baritone as he leaves to focus on his A Levels. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band!

Harlow Brass Band

October 12 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

