                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2023

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band invites applications for an Associate Musical Director to join our conducting team comprising MD Paul Filby and Associate MD Matt Brown. The ideal candidate will be organised, motivated and have experience of top-flight banding.

Contact:
This is an exciting opportunity to work with East Anglia's premier brass band. We have a dedicated team of musicians and enjoy well-attended rehearsals on Wednesday evenings. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) on:

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2023

Required:
*Eb / Bb Bass Vacancy* Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia`s premier brass band following our recent success at Bolsover Contest.

Contact:
We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, and have a balanced workload of concerts and contests — including Whit Friday and the Spring Festival. To apply, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

London Central Fellowship Band - Greenford Salvation Army fundraising concert

Saturday 18 November • Holy Cross Church, Ferrymead Gardens UB6 9NJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

October 13 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Corby Silver Band

October 13 • We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.

Long Melford Silver Band

October 13 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for a 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk working with newly appointed MD Frankie Ayers. We undertake a healthy number of engagements each year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top