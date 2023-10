Uppermill Band October 13 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Corby Silver Band October 13 • We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.

Long Melford Silver Band October 13 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for a 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk working with newly appointed MD Frankie Ayers. We undertake a healthy number of engagements each year.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards